Five girls missing in Almaty mountains found

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Almaty rescue service the whole Friday evening searched for the girls went missing in the Kok Zhailau mountain area.

Five girls, aged 15-16, reportedly went lost in the mountains and did not answer the calls. As one of the parents said, the girls went to the mountains for a walk on their own. On their way back in the evening they lost astray and their mobiles were getting discharged. Fortunately, eight rescuers found the girls beyond midnight safe and sound.