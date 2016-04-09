Five Islamists detained in Volgograd for preparing terrorist attacks

VOLGOGRAD. KAZINFORM - A court in Volgograd, a city located on the bank of the Volga River in the southeast of European Russia, will choose a measure of restraint for five members of the "Pallasovka Jamaat" organization who have been detained in the town of Palassovka, the Volgograd region, for planning a terror attack, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The central district court in Volgograd will choose a measure of restraint for five Islamists whom the Federal Security Service employees have detained in the town of Pallasovka, the Volgograd region," the source said without clarifying the trial's date. Under the law, a court has 48 hours to choose the measure of restraint for the suspects since the moment they were detained.



Regional law enforcers have refused to give any official comment so far.



Earlier on Friday, the Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service reported that the FSB had thwarted the activities of the Pallasovka Jamaat organization, which used to recruit the local residents into the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, and had detained five "Pallasovka Jamaat" Islamists for planning a terror attack in the region. The FSB has confiscated ammunition, explosives and other chemical components and destructive elements to self-made bombs as well as religious extremist literature from them.



The FSB investigative units have initiated criminal proceedings on charges of an attempt to create an illegal armed unit and assist terrorist activities.