Five Kazakhstanis among ASBC's Best of the Asians 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Best of the Asians 2017 vote has finished and winners in 14 categories were announced, Kazinform reports with reference to the Asian Boxing Confederation.

According to the Executive Director of the Confederation, Bagdaulet Turekhanov, this year there is a new category Choice of the president of the Asian Boxing Confederation, in which the award went to the Boxing Federation of Afghanistan that despite the difficult economic and political situation, is making great efforts to develop boxing in its country.

He also noted that this year Kazakh female boxers dominated the pedestals in all age categories.



The Best of the Asians 2017 is as follows:

1. Best Asian Men's Elite Boxer - Shahram Giyasov (Uzbekistan, 69 kg)

2. Best Asian Women's Elite Boxers - Madina Nurshayeva (Kazakhstan, 64 kg)

3. Best Asian Women's Elite Boxers - Sachin Siwach Singh (India, 49 kg)

4. Best Asian Women's Youth Boxer - Arayalym Begdilda (Kazakhstan, 81 kg)

5. Best Asian Men's Junior Boxer - Sora Tanaka (Japan, 66 kg)

6. Best Asian Women's Junior Boxer - Zhamilya Bolat (Kazakhstan, 66 kg)

7. Best Asian WSB Boxer - Aslanbek Shymbergenov (Kazakhstan, 69 kg)

8. Asian Discovery of the Year - Hussein Al-Masri (Syria, 49 kg)

9. Best Asian Coach - Hirokuni Moto (Japan)

10. Best Asian Supervisor - Aslan Igubayev (Kazakhstan)

11. Best Asian ITO - Lenny D'Gama (India)

12. Best Asian R&J - Nelka Shiromala (Sri Lanka)

13. Best Asian National Federation - Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan

14. Choice of the president of the Asian Boxing Confederation - Boxing Federation of Afghanistan