Five killed in W Kazakhstan road tragedy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A road-traffic accident in the West Kazakhstan region killed five people.

A video of the burning vehicles and consequences of the tragedy was published by zello_atyrau group members in Instagram.



According to the MIA Emergencies Committee, the accident occurred on September 25 at 20:00 Astana time in Akzhayik district of the West Kazakhstan region. A Mercedes car collided with GAZel minibus on the 208-2010km of Uralsk-Atyrau highway as a result of which both vehicles caught fire.



Both drivers and three passengers of Mercedes died at the scene.