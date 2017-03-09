Five million Sudanese currently in middle of famine as war rages

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Rim Nada, a regional representative of the World Food Program (WFP) revealed to Sputnik that around five million Sudanese are currently suffering from famine, with the figure expected to rise to 5.5 million during the period of drought.

The World Food Program (WFP) is the food-assistance branch of the United Nations and the world's largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security.

Sputnik interviewed Rim Nada, a regional representative of the program, about the catastrophic situation in the African country of South Sudan.

Up to five million Sudanese are suffering from famine there, due to the lack of food and the ongoing war raging in the country.

Five million is 40 per cent of the country's population.



