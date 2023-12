NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Five more coronavirus-positive people died in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

A woman born in 1952 died in West Kazakhstan, a woman born in 1942 in Mangistau region, a man born in 1967 in Akmola region, a man born in 1958 in East Kazakhstan and a woman born in 1962 succumbed to the novel infection in Aktobe region.

As a result the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Kazakhstan rose to 183.