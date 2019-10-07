Five people murdered in Austria's Alpine ski resort: police
The victims are, according to the authorities, his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend and her brother, parents and new boyfriend. The crime scene was a family house.
The perpetrator, identified as Andreas E., showed up at local police station at around 6 o'clock in the morning and confessed that he had killed five people, said Walter Pupp, the head of the State Office of Criminal Investigation at a press conference.
The police immediately drove to the scene and found five lifeless persons.
Before the shooting, the suspect was involved in a dispute with his ex-girl friend and her family, according to the police.
The offender, who works for a construction company, comes from the Kitzbuhel area and has no migration background.
«We are all shocked and deeply saddened,» said Kitzbhel's mayor Klaus Winkler.
«It has never happened that a whole family was wiped out so tragically,» he added.
Source: Xinhua