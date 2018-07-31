  • kz
    Five sacred places added to Kazakhstan's Holy Places project

    12:25, 31 July 2018
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 16 special projects under the Rukhani Janghyry program worth more than KZT 1 bln are being realized in Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region, pavlodarnews.kz reports.

    According to Ekibastuz Mayor Kairat Nukenov, 12 projects worth KZT 890 mln were included last year into to the Rukhani Janghyru. This year the number of projects reached 16. Five objects of Ekibastuz have joined the list of sacred places to become the centerpiece of the Holy Places of Kazakhstan special project, namely, Issabek Ishan Khazret mausoleum complex, Olenty petroglyphs, Akkol-Zhaiylma, Auliekol ancient settlement situated 5 km away from Karazhar village and Akbidaiyk gorge petroglyphs.

