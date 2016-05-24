  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Five tank-cars with jet fuel derailed in Almaty

    20:01, 24 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Five tank-cars transporting jet fuel derailed in Almaty, this was announced by official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ruslan Imankulov.

    According to him the incident occurred in Zhuldyz area, Turksib district, at about 5.30 pm.
    Imankulov said that kerosene was did not spill. He also added that the incident took place on a separate branch line and there is no threat to the city and the population.
    As a result of the emergency no one was hurt.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!