Fixed investment in 2015 hit 154 bln tenge – N Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 25 delegations of the CIS and non-CIS countries visited North Kazakhstan region in 2015. Governor Erik Sultanov said it at his today's reporting meeting with local residents.

According to him, the volume of fixed investment in 2015 rose by 28% compared to 2014 and exceeded 154 bln tenge. “By 2015 results, North Kazakhstan region holds a leading position among other areas. We intend to increase the volume of the investments attracted to our region,” noted Sultanov.

For this purpose, the region held the first meeting of the Regional Investors Attraction and Investment Climate Improvement Council with the participation of 9 countries, at the end of which 6 memorandums were signed. Besides, a meeting with the heads of 33 diplomatic missions accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in Astana in early February. The diplomats got in-depth information about the largest investment projects launched in Kazakhstan.

“We think that tourism is one of the most promising areas in attraction of investments and further development of the region. 876 mln tenge was invested in this sector in 2015. First of all, we will more effectively use the potential of Aiyrtau district where new recreation zones were opened last year (Zhemchuzhina Imantau, Arlan, Ardager) and overhaul of Saltanat and Sokol kindergartens was carried out. We have also repaired Korneevka-Saumalkol auto road for the tourists coming from other regions and Russia and preferring to spend their holiday on the coasts of Shalkar and Imantau lakes,” added Sultanov.

53,500 tourists visited North Kazakhstan last summer (domestic tourism – 50,800, inbound tourism –2,700).

In May 2016, the region plans to hold a Week of Tourism during which the 1st Exhibition on “Tourism Potential of the North Kazakhstan Region” will be organized



