    Fixed investment in Atyrau in 2015 made 647 bln 700 mln tenge

    07:55, 04 February 2016
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The volume of fixed investment in Atyrau in 2015 made 647 bln 700 mln tenge, having risen by 49.9% compared to the previous year. The share of the city in the total volume of investment in Atyrau region made 44.5%.

    Atyrau has commissioned 5 big projects under the State Program of Forced Industrial-Innovative Development, due to which 586 people were provided with jobs, Kazinform learnt from regional administration. These are: LLP PKF Continent Co Ltd - a fiber optical cable manufacturing plant (project cost is 715 mln tenge); LLP Caspiy Lana Atyrau – wool products manufacturing plant (2 bln 315 mln tenge); LLP Atyrau Agro Felix - vegetables processing and conservation plant (825 mln tenge); Assyl Agro Farm – meat and meat products manufacturer (227 mln tenge); LLP Polymer Production – polymer products manufacturing plant (16 bln 800 mln tenge).

