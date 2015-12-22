Fixed investment in Zhambyl region rose 10% in 2015 - Governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of fixed investment in Zhambyl region in 2015 rose by 10% and made around 197 bln 400 mln tenge. Governor of the region Karim Kokrekbayev told it at a briefing at the office of the Central Communications Service today.

"In January-November 2015, the region's industrial enterprises manufactured products worth 242 bln 600 mln tenge. The volume of agricultural products made 161 bln tenge or 104.7% higher against 2014," Kokrekbayev said. According to the Governor, the volume of housing construction in the region rose by 21% and fixed investment volume increased by 10% and reached 197 bln 400 mln tenge.