Flag of Kazakhstan hoisted over new building of Kazakhstan Embassy in Azerbaijan (PHOTOS)

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The ceremony of hoisting of the national flag of Kazakhstan over the building of the new Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan took place in Baku today.

The new building of the embassy is in possession of Kazakhstan and as it was noted is one of the most beautiful embassy buildings of Kazakhstan abroad and among the other diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan.

Diplomats of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani and other foreign journalists took part in the ceremony.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have an agreement on exchange of land plots for construction of buildings of diplomatic missions.

Kazakhstan also allocated a land plot for construction of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Astana.