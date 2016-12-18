Flag-raising ceremony held in Ottawa on Kazakhstan's Independence Day

OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - On December 16, 2016, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada and Ottawa city Hall held a ceremony of raising the Flag of Kazakhstan, honoring the 25th Anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy to Canada.Deputy Mayor of Ottawa, Mr. Bob Monette participated in the ceremony and on behalf of Mayor Jim Watson and the City Council congratulated Kazakhstan and its people on the National Holiday, calling it a young nation with millennia-long history and culture.

He mentioned excellent relations that Kazakhstan and Canada enjoy and that in April 2017 our two countries will mark the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations. He also mentioned about a large number of Kazakh students currently studying in Canada.

In conclusion, he wished Kazakhstan peace, further prosperity and expressed the readiness of the Ottawa City Council to strengthening relationships and bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Canada in the years to come.

Charge d' Affaires, Minister-Counselor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan. Mr. Daniyar Seidaliyev expressed his gratitude to Mr. Bob Monette and Ottawa City Council for hosting this memorable event. He congratulated compatriots and wished Kazakhstan a prosperous and successful future.

He emphasized the importance of the upcoming year for Canada, the 150th Anniversary of the Independence, and noted the deepening bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canada.

Kazakhstan's flag was raised at the sunrise and flew until the dawn.



