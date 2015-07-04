Flag-raising ceremony to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A flag-raising ceremony will be held at the square of the national symbols in Astana today. The event will be dedicated to celebrating the Astana Day.

The tradition of raising flag at the ethno memorial complex "Atameken" began on June 30, 2008. It was the way to begin the celebration dedicated to the 10 th anniversary of Astana. Later the ethno memorial complex "Atameken" was renamed into the square of national symbols.