Flags of Kazakhstan and China raised in Athletic Village of Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In the Athletic village of the World Winter Universiade-2017 in Almaty the ceremony of raising the national flags of Kazakhstan and China took place.

The ceremony was attended by athletes and representatives of the delegations of Kazakhstan and China. The delegations were greeted by the mayor of the Athletic village, the Olympic champion in boxing Serik Sapiyev.





After the welcoming speech, members of the Kazakhstan and Chinese delegations have presented to the mayor of the village the mementoes and souvenirs. In the end of the ceremony the flags of Kazakhstan and China were raised to the anthem Gaudeamus.

It should be noted that the flags raising ceremony will be performed in the Athletic village every day. In total about two thousand athletes will stay in the village during the competitions.

The 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 will take place in Almaty from January 29 to February 8, 2017.



