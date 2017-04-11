Flamboyant Russian designer to headline Kazakhstan Fashion Week Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General director and producer of Kazakhstan Fashion Week Astana Irina Baizhanova revealed what designers will showcase their fashion collections within the framework of one of the largest fashion weeks in Central Asia, Kazinform correspondent reports.





In her words, one of the headliners of the upcoming Kazakhstan Fashion Week Astana will be Russian fashion designer Igor Gulyayev.







"We will also have two guests from Georgia: Tiko Nebieridze and Nani Koberidze. Unfortunately, we cannot host more foreign designers as it is our priority to promote local talent," Ms Baizhanova said at a press conference in Astana.







Successful Kazakhstani fashion designers Aida Kaumenova, Samidel, Aya Bapani and Sergey Shabunin will participate in the event. Four up-and-coming Kazakhstani designers are also expected to present their collections.







Representatives of White Milano and Vogue Italia will hold master classes for Kazakhstani fashion designers as part of the fashion week in Astana. Scout of VogueTalents will pick the best designer who will be invited to Milan.







Kazakhstan Fashion Week Astana will be held in Astana from April 11 through April 13. It has been 17 years since the project was launched in Kazakhstan with the participation of foreign and Kazakhstani fashion designers. Nearly 3,000 people attend KFW annually.



