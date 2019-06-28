Flash mob in in solidary with Arys residents held in Seoul

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - With the support of Kazakhstan's Embassy in South Korea, citizens of our country organized a flash mob in support of the people affected due to the tragic accident in the city of Arys, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in South Korea expressed their support to the affected people, prepared posters, flags and special encouraging slogans. Moreover, together with the staff of the Embassy, a voluntary collection of funds for the affected families was organized.



This flash mob demonstrated the positive attitude of citizens and their solidarity.