Flash mob in support of Kazakh athletes at 2017 Winter Universiade held in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Youth of Zhambyl region supported Kazakhstani athletes who will participate in the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty by organizing a flash mob, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Students of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Taraz city organized the flash mob next to the Taraz Arena Palace of Sport.







They wished success to Kazakhstani athletes at the upcoming University Games in Almaty and flew up balloons into the sky.







"Everything in this life depends upon you," said gold medalist of the 15th Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro Zulfiya Gabidullina. "You can make your dreams come true by working hard. Don't be afraid to dream and achieve your goals. In a few days we will root for our athletes who will represent Kazakhstan at the Universiade. Let's wish them good luck and success!"







