Flashmob to unite 500 dombra players in Aktobe this weekend

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Celebrations of the National Dombra Day will last for three days in Aktobe city. Some 500 dombra players will participate in a fashmob and play 4 Kazakh kyis (songs) simultaneously on July 1, Kazinform reports.

The key event of the three-day celebrations will take place at the central stadium at 6:00 p.m. on July 1. All residents of Aktobe city are invited to join the flashmob and play pieces by Kazakh composers.



The flashmob will unite both adult and young dombra players. The event will be held ahead of the Aktobe-Shakhter football match. It is aimed at making Kazakh music more popular among football fans and city residents.



A march of dombra players is set to be help in Aliya Moldagulova Avenue at 5:00 p.m. on June 30.



A lot of exhibitions and expositions will sweep museums and libraries of the city on June 29-30.