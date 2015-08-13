Flaynas launches Almaty – Jeddah direct flight for Kazakhstani pilgrims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), chairman of the Hajj mission of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Naib Mufti Serikbai kazhy Oraz has met with the head of "Nas" holding Mr. Ahmed Sultan.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the KSA. At the official sitting of the delegation and representatives of the international holding discussed transportation of Kazakh pilgrims during the Hajj 2015, the press service of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan informs. As a result of the bilateral negotiations Serikbai Kazhy and head of "Nas" holding Ahmet Sultan have signed a general agreement. As stated in the document, this year Flynas company will launch direct flight to Makkah. Our compatriots will fly the Airbus330, Boeing767, as well as Boeing757. Four aircraft on the route Almaty-Jeddah will perform three flights per day. It is worth noting that Flaynas is the largest and most respected company in the world. The company performs more than 130 domestic and international flights within one day. To date, the international air company Flaynas transports pilgrims around the world. For example, it provides service to pilgrims of Indonesia, Malaysia, India, the Baltic States, Africa and Central Asia. This year the pilgrimage begins on September 11 and ends on October 7.