ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather has delayed or canceled flights in the cities of Astana and Almaty again.

The Ust-Kamenogorsk-Almaty flight was delayed and the Almaty-Astana, Almaty-Dushanbe and Almaty-Jebel Ali flights were canceled at the Almaty International Airport.

The Astana International Airport canceled all flights to and from Almaty city. A flight from Ust-Kamenogorsk was delayed.