Flight en route Ulaanbaatar - Nur-Sultan to be launched in June

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's airliner SCAT will operate flights en route Ulaanbaatar-Nur-Sultan and Nur-Sultan-Ulaanbaatar starting from June 3, 2019, Montsame reports.

On April 19, authorities of the company met with delegates of Mongolian tour companies, introducing their services.

The flights will be conducted en route Ulaanbaatar-Nur-Sultan on Mondays and Thursdays and ticket price for 6 hours flight will be USD 240 for one way and USD 440 for round trip. The airliner will provide the service with Boeing 737-700 aircraft with 144 passenger seats and Boeing 737-300 will be used in urgent situations.

Trade turnover between Mongolia and Kazakhstan reached USD 74.4 million in 2018. Having direct flight en route Ulaanbaatar-Nur-Sultan, cooperation between business people of the two countries is expected to be expanded. It is also possible to develop cooperation in other fields such as tourism, culture, education and humanitarian, mentioned Aidar Abishev, Minister-Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Mongolia.

Established in 1997, SCAT airliner, conducts flights to around 20 countries. The company carried 2.2 million passengers last year and set a goal to bring this number at 2.5 million this year.