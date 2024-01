BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstanis now have a chance to get to Issyk Kul by plane, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of Manas International Airport.





The flight connects Almaty, Kazakhstan, to Tamchy, Kyrgyzstan. The first 51 tourists from Almaty arrived on Monday at Issyk Kul International Airport in Tamchy village.

The regular flight will be performed twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.