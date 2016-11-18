  • kz
    Flights delayed at airports in Astana, Almaty

    10:19, 18 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed and canceled at the international airports in the cities of Astana and Almaty due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Flights from Almaty to Kyzylorda, Balkhash and Aktobe cities were canceled. A flight from Atyrau operated by Air Astana company was delayed.

    Two international flights from Dushanbe and Kyiv were delayed. Flights from Kyzylorda and Balkhash to Almaty were canceled.

    A flight from London to Astana operated by Air Astana company was delayed.

