    Flights delayed at Almaty International Airport

    10:04, 06 December 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A flight to Astana operated by Qazaq Air company was delayed due to bad weather. Dense fog canceled flights to Urdzhar and Astana.

    Flights from Astana, Shymkent, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Tehran, and Bangkok to Almaty were delayed. The flights operated by Qazaq Air were delayed due to technical reasons.

    Two flights from Astana and one from Urdzhar were canceled.

