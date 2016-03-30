Flights delayed at Astana, Almaty airports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana International Airport reports delay of several flights for bad weather conditions.

According to the airport’s online board, three departure flights from Astana to Almaty (Scat DV 704, ScatDV 714, Qazaq Air IQ 354) and Astana-Taldykorgan (Qazaq AirIQ 412) flight are delayed. Flights to Urumqi and Taraz have been cancelled. Flights from Almaty to Astana (ScatDV 703, Qazaq AirIQ 353, ScatDV 713) and a flight from Taldykorgan to Astana (Qazaq AirIQ 411) are delayed too.