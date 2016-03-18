  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Flights delayed in Astana and Almaty

    09:58, 18 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Flights are delayed at Astana and Almaty airports due to bad weather conditions today.

    As it was informed, the flight from Almaty to Astana is delayed. Besides, the flights to Astana, Ho Chi Minh and Urumqi have been canceled.

    Besides, the flights from Petropavlovsk, Aktau, Kokshetau, Beijing and Istanbul to Almaty are delayed. The flights from Astana, Bangkok, Urumqi are canceled.

    The delay time varies from 30 minutes to 6-7 hours.

    Moreover, in Astana, the flights from Aktau and Pavlodar are delayed. The flight to Taldykorgan is also delayed.

    Tags:
    Astana Almaty Transport Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!