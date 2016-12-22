  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Flights delays caused by bad weather in Almaty

    10:15, 22 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 13 flights have been delayed and four more got canceled at the Almaty International Airport due to bad weather conditions, late arrivals and operational reasons, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the airport's press service, flights from Almaty to the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Astana, Tashkent, Kostanay, Frankfurt, Moscow, Beijing and Kyiv were delayed.

    Flights from Almaty to Ashgabat, Urumqi and Astana were canceled for various reasons.

    Tags:
    Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!