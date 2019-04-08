Flimsy dwellings to be replaced with garden squares, boulevards in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the instruction of the mayor of Nur-Sultan, since 2018, garden squares and boulevards have been under construction in the areas of demolished dilapidated housing, Kazinform cites the capital city hall's press office.

The objective is to create environmentally friendly conditions for living and recreation of citizens, comfortable family leisure close to home.

Garden squares and boulevards will be landscaped. There will be light fittings, playgrounds, and garden fixtures.







According to the Department of Environmental Protection and Natural Management of the city, the construction of the following garden squares and boulevards is planned in 2019. The garden square on Yessenberlin Street, the area of house No. 36. The public garden will be as large as 4783.9 square meters. The construction and installation works are planned to be done from May to July 2019.

A garden square near the house No.9 on Mailin Street. The area is 7,521.7 sq. m. Construction and installation works have been done since 2018, and the construction is to be completed in July 2019.



A garden square on Moldagulova Street, in the area of houses No. 19 and No. 21. The area of the public garden is 14,113.9 m. The construction and installation works have been going on since 2018, the construction will be completed ins September 2019.

A garden square on Saryarka Avenue, near the house No.23. The area of the garden square is 5,917 m. The construction and installation works are to be done from June to September 2019.







The boulevard on Abai Avenue, at the section from Kultobe Street to Sembinov Street and from Yegemen Qazaqstan Street to Beissekbayev Street. The area of the boulevard is 9,087 sq. m. Works have been carried out since 2018, the construction completion time is September 2019.





A boulevard at the intersection of Zhenis Avenue and Zhangeldin Street. The area is 3,087.6 m. The construction and installation works are to be done from June to September 2019.