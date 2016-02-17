Flood preparedness of Karaganda region checked by Internal Affairs Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bozhko has paid a working visit to Karaganda region today.

The aim of the visit was to check flood preparedness of the region that was hit by massive spring floods two years in a row.

Deputy akim (governor) of the region Mr. Lyapunov and representatives of the regional emergencies office joined Deputy Minister Bozhko in the helicopter overflight of the areas prone to flooding.

Afterwards, heads of local executive agencies and public utilities of Karkaralinskiy, Abaiskiy, Nurinskiy, and Osakarovskiy districts as well as the towns of Saran and Shakhtinsk reported to Deputy Minister Bozhko on flood preparedness.