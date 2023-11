FLOOD WARNING: Water level of Sherubainura River in Karaganda rgn reached danger mark

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda region's Emergency department has issued a flood warning in connection with the situation on the hydrological stations of Sherubainura River.

According to the regional Emergency Department, the level of water of Sherubainura River (near Shopan village) has exceeded the danger mark. Thus, the actual water level as of 8 am was 465 cm.



As informed at Karaganda branch of RSE "Kazvodhoz", water discharge from Sherubai-Nura reservoir is being carried out at 44 m3/sec.