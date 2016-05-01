  • kz
    Flooding in Almaty: liquidation of the aftermath continues

    18:49, 01 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rescuers of Almaty region's Emergency Department continue liquidating work in Zhetysu district.

    Rescuers are pumping water from the territory of flooded private houses in Zhetysu district. It is known that currently 7 country yards remain flooded, said Ruslan Imankulov, a spokesman of the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.
    He informed that the liquidation procedures involve 76 people.

    Almaty Incidents
