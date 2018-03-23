  • kz
    Flooding in E Kazakhstan: 42 persons evacuated

    12:27, 23 March 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rescuers evacuated 42 people in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Emergency Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

    In the meantime, 27 houses and 131 neighbourhood land plots in the region remain flooded by meltwater.

    Works are underway in Glubokoye, Shemonaikha, Ulan districts, as well as in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Ridder. All day and night, rescuers are pumping out water, performing soil dumping, and laying sandbags at the waterlogged areas.

    The regional emergency response center coordinates all the work.

     

