Flooding in E Kazakhstan: 600 people evacuated

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Psychologists are providing professional aid at the evacuation points to the victims of the flooding in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Emergency Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"The employees of the Psychological Department of the Disaster Medicine Center, the Eastern Regional Air Mobile Rescue Team, and the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service have been involved. (....) Nearly 600 people have been evacuated by rescue squads. The majority of the citizens affected are now in the houses of their relatives. No victims sought medical attention," the Emergency Department said.

It is to be recalled that unfavorable weather conditions caused meltwater flooding of houses and neighbourhood land plots in 9 settlements of Glubokoe district (Glubokoye, Predgornoye, Progress, Altai, Belousovka, Vinniy, Novo-Ulbinka, Veselovka, Zarechnoye).

Over the past 24 hours, the squads have pumped out more than 41,000 cubic meters of water and laid about 10,000 sandbags.

East Kazakhstan region has been under a high alert regime.