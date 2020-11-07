Flooding in Mexico damages 20,000 houses

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM Thousands of homes have been damaged by flooding after heavy rains in Mexico that started at the beginning of the week.

Homes, roads and bridges have been damaged in the southern state of Tabasco, according to media reports.

Authorities said 20,000 houses were damaged in the state because of downpours and flooding, Anadolu Agency reports.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the federal government will assist those affected.