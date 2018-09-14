Florence makes landfall in North Carolina as Category 1 hurricane

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The center of the eye of Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday morning near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, as a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, EFE reports.

In its latest bulletin at 8 a.m., the Miami-based NHC said the hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers (90 miles) per hour, with higher gusts, and was moving toward the west at about nine kilometers per hour.