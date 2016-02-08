Florida nightclub shooting kills two, wounds 10

ORLANDO. KAZINFORM - At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in a shooting in a Florida nightclub, local media reported.

According to the NBC 6 South Florida television channel, the incident took place Sunday in Orlando's tourist district, Sputniknews.com reports.

As many as 300 people were inside the club when the shooting took place. The police are searching for as many as three gunmen, according to the channel.

One person was killed at the scene, while another died at a local hospital. Ten others were also seen in nearby hospitals receiving treatment for non-life-threatening wounds.

This is the second shooting to take place in a nightclub in Florida this weekend. On Saturday, eight people were shot in a strip club in the city of Tampa, and a 21-year-old man was killed.