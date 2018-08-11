Flowers laid at Abai Qunanbaiuly memorial in Budapest

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Participants of Turan International Kurultai of the Turkic Peoples laid flowers at the Monument to Abai Qunanbaiuly, a great Kazakh poet and philosopher, in Hungary, Kazinform reports.

Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev, Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Kuatzhan Ualiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov, President of the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) Darkhan Kydyrali, as well as representatives of the delegations from Kyrgyzstan, and Bashkortostan (a federal subject of Russia), participated in the ceremony.

The monument was installed in one of the prestigious districts of Budapest, Hungary, in June 2014 by the instruction of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The district is known for the major museums and historical sites.

Darkhan Kydyrali said that the Abai Qunanbaiuly Memorial is a monument to the entire Turkic world. According to him, it is through Abai's legacy the mankind will get to know in the future the literature of other Turkic peoples, e.g. the Epic of Manas.

Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary Nurbakh Rustemov told the audience about the history of the monument. In 2014, East Kazakhstan region's authorities undertook the mission to make a bronze bust of the well-known compatriot and send it to Hungary.