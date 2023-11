ASTANA. KAZINFORM Floyd Mayweather Jr., who announced ending his career, weighed in during one of his trainings.

The current weight of the ex-Champion is a little more than 160 pounds (72.57kg) which falls within middleweight category within which undefeated world’s champion Gennady Golovkin fights.

Earlier, Golovkin reiterated that he was ready to shift to super-welterweight to meet Mayweather.