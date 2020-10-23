Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Concerns over seasonal flu shots grew further on Friday as deaths after vaccinations swelled to over 30, with health experts split over whether to go ahead with a state-led free shot program amid a potential «twindemic» of the new coronavirus and the flu.

Although no connection has been confirmed between the recent fatalities and vaccines, public fears have been mounting in South Korea over flu shots, Yonhap reports.

Since the first suspected death from a flu shot was reported last Friday, 36 have died as of 1 p.m. Friday, up nine from Thursday's tally at 4 p.m., according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The country's forensic agency said it has found no direct links between a 17-year-old boy's death, the first suspected death case after flu vaccination, and a flu shot.

Despite growing flu shot concerns, South Korea's health authorities have reaffirmed that the state-initiated seasonal flu shot program will continue, citing no direct link between flu shots and deaths.

«The reported tally just counts deaths after vaccinations, and it does not mean the deaths were caused by flu shots,» KDCA said in a statement.

Some municipalities have recently ordered medical institutions in their region to temporarily halt flu vaccinations following recent death cases. However, KDCA said municipal officials should not make such decisions without consulting with health authorities.





