    FlyArystan maiden flight lands in Nur-Sultan

    13:06, 01 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM FlyArystan low-cost airline has performed its first flight landing in Nur-Sultan, the Telegram Channel of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reads.

    The solemn presentation of the first flight of FlyArystan low-cost carrier took place at the airport. Samruk Kazyna CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Roman Sklyar, head of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev, Air Astana President Peter Forster, and mass media reps took part in the event.



    FlyArytsan has successfully completed its maiden flight from Almaty.

    Tags:
    Tourism Transport Nur-Sultan Tourism and Sport
