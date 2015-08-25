Flydubai Air Company launches new flight to Astana

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Dubai air company "Flydubai" launches a new flight to Astana.

The flights will be held since October 26, 2015. There will be four flights a week. The company will be the first one to launch a flight from Dubai to Astana.

Flydubai began to fly to Kazakhstan in September of 2014, to Almaty and Shymkent in particular. Astana will be the ninth city in the route network of the company in Central Asia and Caucasus countries.

Executive Director of the airline Ghaith Al Ghaith told to a Kazinform correspondent that a launch of a flight to Astana, the biggest economic hub of Central Asia, is the most important stage of development of the company in the region.

Kazakhstan and the UAE strengthen their cooperation in the spheres of trade, investment and tourism and prepare for holding the EXPO in 2017 and 2020 respectively.