Flydubai launches new routes to Europe

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced the start of flights to Budapest in Hungary and Naples in Italy. flydubai will operate up to five flights a week to Naples from 4th June, 2019, becoming the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights, WAM reports.

Daily flights to Budapest will start on 27th June, 2019, and will be in addition to the current service offered by Emirates. Emirates will codeshare on both routes and further illustrates the strength of the partnership which aims to provide more options for travel to passengers. Both routes will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International, DXB.



Commenting on the launch, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said, "We are delighted to be launching flights to Budapest and Naples. These destinations provide our passengers with more choice on our network while reaffirming our commitment to the vision set by us to create free flows of tourism and strengthen direct airlinks with the UAE."



"Budapest and Naples are important centres for commerce, trade and industry and are incredibly popular leisure destinations, especially during the summer," said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce for flydubai.



"Making these destinations more accessible to travellers looking for new places to explore will undoubtedly stimulate traffic flows and tourism.

These new routes provide those in Hungary and Italy with the opportunity to explore Dubai and beyond on our network," Efendi added.



flydubai's route network in Europe currently includes 24 points in Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Macedonia (FYROM), Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine.