FlyDubai plane flight data recorders severely damaged

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Black boxes from the FlyDubai FZ981 flight, which crashed on Saturday in Russia on its way from Dubai, have severe damages, Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC or MAK) said in a statement on Sunday.

On Saturday, the FlyDubai Boeing 737-800 crashed on landing at Rostov-on-Don airport, killing all 62 people on board, most of them Russians. MAK is carrying out the inquiry together with the Russian Investigative Committee.

There were 44 Russians, eight Ukrainians, two Indians and one Uzbek national among the 55 passengers onboard the crashed plane. The seven crew members were from Russia, Cyprus, Spain, the Seashells, Columbia and Kyrgyzstan.

"The self-recording devices we have received, have severe mechanical damages," the statement reads.

The statement added that IAC specialists in cooperation with the specialists from France and the United Arab Emirates had already started the preparations for the analysis of the information recorded by the black boxes.

Investigators earlier found the crashed plane's first and second flight data recorders, and its first voice recorder.

The Investigative Committee presented three versions of the cause of the tragedy: a technical fault, severe weather conditions and human error.

Photo: © REUTERS/ Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout



Source: Sputniknews