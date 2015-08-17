FlyNas to transport 4,005 Kazakhstani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia's airline company FlyNas agreed on Kazakhstani pilgrims' transportation during the Hajj period, Kazinform refers to the Investments and Development Ministry's press office.

During the negotiations the parties agreed on transportation of the worshippers to Saudi Arabia by Airbus A330 and Boeing 767/757 en Almaty-Jeddah-Almaty and Almaty-Medina-Almaty routes. The Saudi national carrier committed itself to the transportation of 4,005 Kazakhstanis in total. As the Ministry specified, the flights to Saudi Arabia are scheduled for September 11-16. Return flights will be operated from September 27 through October 7.