FM announced schedule of Kazakh President's foreign trips

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has announced the schedule of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's foreign trips till the end of the year.

Thus, according to him, the Kazakh Leader is going to visit Poland and Serbia.



"Kazakhstan was invited to attend G20 Summit in China in early September. Nursultan Nazarbayev will also visit Japan, Korea in autumn, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Jordan. In the middle of September, we will mark the 25th anniversary of the CIS," said the Minister at a briefing for diplomatic corps in Astana today.



Idrissov thanked the diplomats for the support and cooperation in promotion of Kazakhstan's candidacy for the UN Security Council's non-permanent membership in 2017-2018.



"The election of Kazakhstan to the UNSC is a big achievement. Thank you for your support and cooperation. Kazakhstan is seriously preparing for assuming responsibility at this post. Now we are developing a comprehensive plan regarding our membership (...) We will use our membership in the UNSC to work further with our partners, to promote the initiatives on achievement of peace," noted he.



