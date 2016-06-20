FM commented on possible prohibition of salafism in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov commented on possible prohibition of salafism in Kazakhstan.

The Minister noted that this issue was discussed at a meeting of the Security Council held under the President’s chairmanship and at working meetings of the law-enforcement and other structures of the country.

“Here we must clearly differentiate what a theoretical religious movement is and what a practical one is. Freedom of conscience is the main principle of our country enshrined in its Constitution. There is no religious discrimination or infringement in our country and could not be. Another principle of our sovereign state is ensuring public order and stability, therefore the tragedy in Aktobe aroused all these questions,” said the Minister ahead of his reporting meeting.

Idrissov reminded that a number of countries practice salafism. “It is not an official religion, but this movement dominates in some or other countries,” he said.

“The situation in our country dictates us to develop our own steps in politics. For this reason if some groups of population commit wrongdoings, like in Aktobe, under cover of certain movements, the government will give them a resolute rebuff,” stressed he.