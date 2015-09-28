FM Idrissov gives interview for UN Radio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of his participation in the 70th session of the UN General Assembly Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov gave a detailed interview for the UN Radio.

According to the press service of the MFA, during the interview Erlan Idrissov outlined the main approaches of the country during the 70th session of the UNGA and its positions on other relevant issues including the situation in Syria. Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan told about the priorities of the country's foreign policy, during its campaign for non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018, which is focused on the issues of nuclear, water, food and energy security in the world. The Minister also spoke about the forthcoming Kazakhstan and Japan co-chairmanship of the 9th Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). E.Idrissov said that Kazakhstan and Japan, the countries affected by the use and testing of nuclear weapons, are going to make serious efforts to achieve tangible progress on the issue of the CTBT's entry into force, which is required to be signed and ratified by eight more specific states. The interview also touched upon the issue of Kazakhstan's position on the situation in Syria. He confirmed that Kazakhstan has made a contribution to the settlement of the Syrian crisis.