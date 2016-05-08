FM Idrissov participated in annual Interfaith Dialogue Dinner in NY

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov participated in the Annual Interfaith Dialogue Dinner in New York with the participation of American religious leaders, representatives of the U.S. Administration and local expert and business communities.

According to the MFA press service, the meeting discussed the issues of promotion of religious tolerance and inter-faith mutual understanding, as well countering violent terrorism in the context of the Kazakh President’s international initiatives presented at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2015 and in his Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century.”

In his speech, the Foreign Minister noted that the meeting gives an opportunity to discuss the ways of overcoming the stereotypes of inter-religious relations and develop an effective formula of global tolerance and mutual understanding in the 21st century. The Minister stated that violent extremism poses a serious threat to the world and security and defined the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy as per the objectives outlined in the Kazakh President’s speeches on this issue. He pointed out the importance of establishment of the “common front” under the UN aegis in fight against this common threat.

In this view, the Kazakh Minister told the participants of the meeting about the main provisions of the Presidential Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century”.

Idrissov reminded that in late June 2015, Astana hosted the Regional Conference of the Central and South Asian Countries on Countering Violent Extremism and reaffirmed adherence of Kazakhstan to collective efforts on liquidation of violent extremism and international terrorism.

Launched in 2008, the annual Interfaith Dialogue Dinner found a broad support both in religious and political circles of the U.S. and has turned into an effective forum of further strengthening the relations between Kazakhstani and American communities.